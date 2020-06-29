5802 BENT TWIG ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar game room parking garage hot tub

GREAT LOCATION-Entrance to GW Parkway, One Light To Chain Bridge.Large 4 Level Brick Colonial. Formal Liv & DIN Rooms, Main Level Library, Gourmet Kitchen, Breakfast area, Large Kit Island, Pantry, Bu;ter's Pantry, Large Family Room To Deck, Fenced Rear Yard, Patio. 2 Laundry Rooms, 4 Gas Fireplaces, finished Basement with Full Bath & Bedroom, Game room with wet bar,built-ins, Granite countertop & Ref, Hobby Room. Master Bedroom with large walk-in Closet, Custom Shelving. Master Bedroom sitting space with Coffee Bar area. Large Master Bath. Finished 4th level with Full Bath. 3 Car Garage.Text agent/owner for info/appointment. 1 Small dog less than 15 lbs considered with a non refundable pet deposit. Non -management rental. All rents & deposits paid directly to owner agent. Owner pays HOA annual fee & annual Fairfax County property taxes.