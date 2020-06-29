All apartments in McLean
5802 BENT TWIG ROAD
5802 BENT TWIG ROAD

5802 Bent Twig Road · No Longer Available
Location

5802 Bent Twig Road, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
GREAT LOCATION-Entrance to GW Parkway, One Light To Chain Bridge.Large 4 Level Brick Colonial. Formal Liv & DIN Rooms, Main Level Library, Gourmet Kitchen, Breakfast area, Large Kit Island, Pantry, Bu;ter's Pantry, Large Family Room To Deck, Fenced Rear Yard, Patio. 2 Laundry Rooms, 4 Gas Fireplaces, finished Basement with Full Bath & Bedroom, Game room with wet bar,built-ins, Granite countertop & Ref, Hobby Room. Master Bedroom with large walk-in Closet, Custom Shelving. Master Bedroom sitting space with Coffee Bar area. Large Master Bath. Finished 4th level with Full Bath. 3 Car Garage.Text agent/owner for info/appointment. 1 Small dog less than 15 lbs considered with a non refundable pet deposit. Non -management rental. All rents & deposits paid directly to owner agent. Owner pays HOA annual fee & annual Fairfax County property taxes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5802 BENT TWIG ROAD have any available units?
5802 BENT TWIG ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 5802 BENT TWIG ROAD have?
Some of 5802 BENT TWIG ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5802 BENT TWIG ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5802 BENT TWIG ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5802 BENT TWIG ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5802 BENT TWIG ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 5802 BENT TWIG ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5802 BENT TWIG ROAD offers parking.
Does 5802 BENT TWIG ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5802 BENT TWIG ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5802 BENT TWIG ROAD have a pool?
No, 5802 BENT TWIG ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5802 BENT TWIG ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5802 BENT TWIG ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5802 BENT TWIG ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5802 BENT TWIG ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5802 BENT TWIG ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5802 BENT TWIG ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
