Lovely lower Level Apt W/ over 1,700 Sqft of living space. This is a great opportunity to live in an upscale neighborhood at a the price of a small condo. Very quiet street and private. 2 Bdr & 1 Full Bath, Large Living W/Wood burning fireplace. Backyard opens to county park and a creek to make you feel in paradise. Sentrilock located at the end of the ramp on the right side of he house. Access from the backyard door. Front Door will be replaced. Utilities will be charged Separately.