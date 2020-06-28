All apartments in McLean
2344 Great Falls St.
2344 Great Falls St.

2344 Great Falls Street · No Longer Available
Location

2344 Great Falls Street, McLean, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
McLean HS Pyramid*5BR Updated home in Falls Church! - CLASSIC ELEGANCE! STUNNING 5BR, 3BA BRICK HOME*Gleaming Hardwood Floors on Main level*Light & Bright w/lots of Sun-filled natural sunlight throughout home*3 Bedrooms entry level*2 Fireplaces - decorational use only*Gourmet Chefs Kitchen, Gorgeous Granite! Lower level includes Custom Paint, Luxury Plank Vinyl hardwood & Huge Rec Rm + 2 additional bedrooms with office/storage room*Huge Corner Lot*Private cul-de-sac*McLean School Pyramid*Mins to W Falls Church Metro/Tysons Galleria*NO CATS*

*AVAILABLE NOW*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Jen Ferris for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*Jen.Ferris@ChambersTheory.com or call 202.817.9695

(RLNE5073512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2344 Great Falls St. have any available units?
2344 Great Falls St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 2344 Great Falls St. have?
Some of 2344 Great Falls St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2344 Great Falls St. currently offering any rent specials?
2344 Great Falls St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2344 Great Falls St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2344 Great Falls St. is pet friendly.
Does 2344 Great Falls St. offer parking?
No, 2344 Great Falls St. does not offer parking.
Does 2344 Great Falls St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2344 Great Falls St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2344 Great Falls St. have a pool?
No, 2344 Great Falls St. does not have a pool.
Does 2344 Great Falls St. have accessible units?
No, 2344 Great Falls St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2344 Great Falls St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2344 Great Falls St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2344 Great Falls St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2344 Great Falls St. does not have units with air conditioning.
