2344 Great Falls St.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

McLean HS Pyramid*5BR Updated home in Falls Church! - CLASSIC ELEGANCE! STUNNING 5BR, 3BA BRICK HOME*Gleaming Hardwood Floors on Main level*Light & Bright w/lots of Sun-filled natural sunlight throughout home*3 Bedrooms entry level*2 Fireplaces - decorational use only*Gourmet Chefs Kitchen, Gorgeous Granite! Lower level includes Custom Paint, Luxury Plank Vinyl hardwood & Huge Rec Rm + 2 additional bedrooms with office/storage room*Huge Corner Lot*Private cul-de-sac*McLean School Pyramid*Mins to W Falls Church Metro/Tysons Galleria*NO CATS*



*AVAILABLE NOW*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Jen Ferris for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*Jen.Ferris@ChambersTheory.com or call 202.817.9695



(RLNE5073512)