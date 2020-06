Amenities

Just reduced!Terrific home in a sought after location of McLean on the boarder of Arl. Main level includes, Updated kitchen & baths, wood burning fireplace in living room & 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths on main level. Spacious LL rec room, 1 bedroom and 1 bonus room & a full bath. Two car garage & Beautiful fenced yard w back deck & screened in porch. No pets or smoking. 2 yr. min. on lease