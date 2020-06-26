2003 MAYFAIR MCLEAN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Remarkable luxury all brick townhome in McLean High, Longfellow Middle, and Haycock Elementary School District! Meticulously maintained and cared for all brick three-level townhouse in the Mayfair of McLean community offering a traditional charm along with modern functionality. The main level provides a formal living and dining room featuring detailed moldings, recessed lightings, hardwood floors, and plenty of natural lights throughout. The gourmet kitchen comes with Kitchen-Aid stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, center island cooktop, and a double wall oven. The formal living room and dining room are open for easy entertainment. The breakfast nook with a bay window, breakfast bar, and family room with a gas fireplace are right off of the kitchen for easier living. The upper level consists of three bedrooms and two full baths. The master suite is complete with a gas fireplace, his and her walk-in closets, and recently renovated stunning modern bathroom featuring a gorgeous free-standing white soaking tub, large separate shower with seamless enclosure, and double vanity with contemporary cabinets. The huge walkout lower level recreation room comes with large windows, a gas fireplace, a wet bar, a full bath and access to the private fenced-in backyard featuring a brick patio and a beautifully landscaped area. 2 attached garage, 2 car brick paved driveway and quest parking around the corner is plenty to entertain friends and guests when in need. Come and enjoy this lovely home and the community of the Mayfair of McLean!