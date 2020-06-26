All apartments in McLean
2003 MAYFAIR MCLEAN COURT

2003 Mayfair Mclean Court · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Mayfair Mclean Court, McLean, VA 22043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Remarkable luxury all brick townhome in McLean High, Longfellow Middle, and Haycock Elementary School District! Meticulously maintained and cared for all brick three-level townhouse in the Mayfair of McLean community offering a traditional charm along with modern functionality. The main level provides a formal living and dining room featuring detailed moldings, recessed lightings, hardwood floors, and plenty of natural lights throughout. The gourmet kitchen comes with Kitchen-Aid stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, center island cooktop, and a double wall oven. The formal living room and dining room are open for easy entertainment. The breakfast nook with a bay window, breakfast bar, and family room with a gas fireplace are right off of the kitchen for easier living. The upper level consists of three bedrooms and two full baths. The master suite is complete with a gas fireplace, his and her walk-in closets, and recently renovated stunning modern bathroom featuring a gorgeous free-standing white soaking tub, large separate shower with seamless enclosure, and double vanity with contemporary cabinets. The huge walkout lower level recreation room comes with large windows, a gas fireplace, a wet bar, a full bath and access to the private fenced-in backyard featuring a brick patio and a beautifully landscaped area. 2 attached garage, 2 car brick paved driveway and quest parking around the corner is plenty to entertain friends and guests when in need. Come and enjoy this lovely home and the community of the Mayfair of McLean!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 MAYFAIR MCLEAN COURT have any available units?
2003 MAYFAIR MCLEAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 2003 MAYFAIR MCLEAN COURT have?
Some of 2003 MAYFAIR MCLEAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 MAYFAIR MCLEAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2003 MAYFAIR MCLEAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 MAYFAIR MCLEAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2003 MAYFAIR MCLEAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 2003 MAYFAIR MCLEAN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2003 MAYFAIR MCLEAN COURT offers parking.
Does 2003 MAYFAIR MCLEAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2003 MAYFAIR MCLEAN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 MAYFAIR MCLEAN COURT have a pool?
No, 2003 MAYFAIR MCLEAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2003 MAYFAIR MCLEAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 2003 MAYFAIR MCLEAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 MAYFAIR MCLEAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 MAYFAIR MCLEAN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 MAYFAIR MCLEAN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2003 MAYFAIR MCLEAN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

