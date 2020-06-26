2000 MCFALL STREET

Amenities

WOW! Your own private oasis close to all commuter routes and only a mile to the West Falls Church Metro! Well-maintained home in a perfect location in a quiet neighborhood with a large fenced in backyard! Easy commute to all major routes! Quiet, residential street with sidewalks, mature trees, and no thru traffic. Large, fenced-in backyard perfect for cooking outside, relaxing, and yard games! Sunny and peaceful sunroom with lots of windows and an extra refrigerator. Top schools! Kent Gardens/Longfellow/McLean HS. Dogs allowed/case by case. Fireplace not for tenant use. Showings start May 14th. Available May 15, 2020. Call/text/email Karen with questions.