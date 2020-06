Amenities

Fantastic rental in McLean with great schools. 3 bedrooms upstairs and a lower level suite with bathroom could be another bedroom! Fenced yard and great home for the next renters. Pets considered on a case by case basis. 12 month or more lease preferred. Wood floors, washer/dryer in home, excellent additional 3 season room, amazing location.