Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Super clean rental...Newer kitchen -granite counters stainless steel appliances and LVP flooring.....Baths updated....... Upper level has hardwood floors.... lower level carpeted.... One of the cleanest rentals you will see.....2 wood burning fireplaces. One in the living room and one in the lower rec room......Family room/den addition off the dining room and kitchen. No smoking. 1 dog okay, no cats.... Floor plan in the virtual tour