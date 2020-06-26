All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:39 PM

1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE

1911 Rhode Island Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1911 Rhode Island Avenue, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Here's an amazing rental property you won't want to pass up. This is a bright and open floor plan single-family home in the quiet neighborhood of Franklin Park in Mclean. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home comes with 3 fireplaces, updated appliances in the kitchen, wood floors on the main level, a workshop in the garage and much more. Located in one of the best public school districts in Fairfax County. Marymount University is right around the corner. Property is located minutes away from I-66, I-95 and RT-29. Property is pet friendly on a case-by-case basis. Available to move in September 6th. Don't miss out on this well maintained rental property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE have any available units?
1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE have?
Some of 1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE offers parking.
Does 1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE have a pool?
No, 1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE have accessible units?
No, 1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia