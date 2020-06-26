1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Here's an amazing rental property you won't want to pass up. This is a bright and open floor plan single-family home in the quiet neighborhood of Franklin Park in Mclean. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home comes with 3 fireplaces, updated appliances in the kitchen, wood floors on the main level, a workshop in the garage and much more. Located in one of the best public school districts in Fairfax County. Marymount University is right around the corner. Property is located minutes away from I-66, I-95 and RT-29. Property is pet friendly on a case-by-case basis. Available to move in September 6th. Don't miss out on this well maintained rental property.