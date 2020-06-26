1911 RHODE ISLAND AVE

Amenities
Here's an amazing rental property you won't want to pass up. This is a bright and open floor plan single-family home in the quiet neighborhood of Franklin Park in Mclean. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home comes with 3 fireplaces, updated appliances in the kitchen, wood floors on the main level, a workshop in the garage and much more. Located in one of the best public school districts in Fairfax County. Marymount University is right around the corner. Property is located minutes away from I-66, I-95 and RT-29. Property is pet friendly on a case-by-case basis. Available to move in September 6th. Don't miss out on this well maintained rental property.