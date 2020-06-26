1908 WOODGATE LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Rent price reduced! Don't miss this opportunity to rent in this desirable neighborhood, nicely maintained home, only around 9 miles to DC, dream commute! Brigh &,spacious floor plan,dramatic vaulted ceilings in living and dining area. Beautiful screened porch off the dining area. Ample kitchen, ss appliences, pantry, door access from the garage. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, 5th bedroom perfect for office or work out room in the lower level, family room with a wood burning fire place, huge basement great for playroom or game room, natural light throughout! only around 1.6 miles to West Falls Church Metro and 2 miles to Mclean Metro.