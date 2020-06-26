All apartments in McLean
McLean, VA
1908 WOODGATE LN
Last updated August 11 2019 at 11:03 AM

1908 WOODGATE LN

1908 Woodgate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1908 Woodgate Lane, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Rent price reduced! Don't miss this opportunity to rent in this desirable neighborhood, nicely maintained home, only around 9 miles to DC, dream commute! Brigh &,spacious floor plan,dramatic vaulted ceilings in living and dining area. Beautiful screened porch off the dining area. Ample kitchen, ss appliences, pantry, door access from the garage. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, 5th bedroom perfect for office or work out room in the lower level, family room with a wood burning fire place, huge basement great for playroom or game room, natural light throughout! only around 1.6 miles to West Falls Church Metro and 2 miles to Mclean Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 WOODGATE LN have any available units?
1908 WOODGATE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1908 WOODGATE LN have?
Some of 1908 WOODGATE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 WOODGATE LN currently offering any rent specials?
1908 WOODGATE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 WOODGATE LN pet-friendly?
No, 1908 WOODGATE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1908 WOODGATE LN offer parking?
Yes, 1908 WOODGATE LN offers parking.
Does 1908 WOODGATE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 WOODGATE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 WOODGATE LN have a pool?
No, 1908 WOODGATE LN does not have a pool.
Does 1908 WOODGATE LN have accessible units?
No, 1908 WOODGATE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 WOODGATE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 WOODGATE LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1908 WOODGATE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1908 WOODGATE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
