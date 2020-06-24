All apartments in McLean
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

1879 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE

1879 Massachusetts Avenue
Location

1879 Massachusetts Avenue, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully maintained detached home in the popular sought-out McLean neighborhood of Franklin Park on Massachusetts Avenue (and bordering Arlington) can be yours to rent today. Boasting 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a spacious floor plan with luxurious views of a large wooded area with a calming creek stream, is for rent at a competitive $4,500/month.Close to 2,000 square feet of space is perfect for entertaining and living freely as ample daylight flows into the house that features an updated kitchen, fireplace, and large bedrooms. A beautifully landscaped and extremely private outdoor space is perfect for summer/spring entertainment and relaxation. The expansively open basement included a bar, workshop, and sprawling storage space and other various uses, along with a second fireplace. The home's oversized garage is perfect for two cars to fit perfectly and still have space left over for storage and an additional work area. Don~t miss out on this rental and schedule to see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1879 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE have any available units?
1879 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
Is 1879 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1879 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1879 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1879 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1879 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1879 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1879 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1879 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1879 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1879 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1879 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1879 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1879 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1879 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1879 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1879 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
