1879 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE

This beautifully maintained detached home in the popular sought-out McLean neighborhood of Franklin Park on Massachusetts Avenue (and bordering Arlington) can be yours to rent today. Boasting 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a spacious floor plan with luxurious views of a large wooded area with a calming creek stream, is for rent at a competitive $4,500/month.Close to 2,000 square feet of space is perfect for entertaining and living freely as ample daylight flows into the house that features an updated kitchen, fireplace, and large bedrooms. A beautifully landscaped and extremely private outdoor space is perfect for summer/spring entertainment and relaxation. The expansively open basement included a bar, workshop, and sprawling storage space and other various uses, along with a second fireplace. The home's oversized garage is perfect for two cars to fit perfectly and still have space left over for storage and an additional work area. Don~t miss out on this rental and schedule to see today!