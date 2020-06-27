All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 1875 KIRBY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
1875 KIRBY ROAD
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:21 AM

1875 KIRBY ROAD

1875 Kirby Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1875 Kirby Rd, McLean, VA 22043

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location!!! Large 2 level Brick Rambler fully Updated in the heart of McLean with over 2,700 sq ft of living space, plus oversize one car garage plus additional off street parking. Home features grand entry foyer w/ Renovated Kitchen and Bathrooms, 4BR/3BA, beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout. Two Fireplaces, Central Air Conditioning, Gas Heat. Large lower level rec room walks out to Slate patio & Fully Fenced private shaded backyard, mature plantings & beautiful landscaping. Driveway/Garage entrance on Quiet Birch Rd. Less then 4 Miles to WFC Metro & McLean Metro, Downtown McLean, Downtown Falls Church City & Arlington **EXTENDED LEASE AVAILABLE**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1875 KIRBY ROAD have any available units?
1875 KIRBY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1875 KIRBY ROAD have?
Some of 1875 KIRBY ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1875 KIRBY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1875 KIRBY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1875 KIRBY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1875 KIRBY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1875 KIRBY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1875 KIRBY ROAD offers parking.
Does 1875 KIRBY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1875 KIRBY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1875 KIRBY ROAD have a pool?
No, 1875 KIRBY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1875 KIRBY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1875 KIRBY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1875 KIRBY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1875 KIRBY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1875 KIRBY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1875 KIRBY ROAD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia