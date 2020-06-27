1875 KIRBY ROAD

Amenities

Location, Location, Location!!! Large 2 level Brick Rambler fully Updated in the heart of McLean with over 2,700 sq ft of living space, plus oversize one car garage plus additional off street parking. Home features grand entry foyer w/ Renovated Kitchen and Bathrooms, 4BR/3BA, beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout. Two Fireplaces, Central Air Conditioning, Gas Heat. Large lower level rec room walks out to Slate patio & Fully Fenced private shaded backyard, mature plantings & beautiful landscaping. Driveway/Garage entrance on Quiet Birch Rd. Less then 4 Miles to WFC Metro & McLean Metro, Downtown McLean, Downtown Falls Church City & Arlington **EXTENDED LEASE AVAILABLE**