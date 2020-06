Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bedroom/3 bath brick rambler in pristine condition ready to move in! This home features hardwood floors throughout, wood- burning fireplace and dining room. The master bedroom has an ensuite bath. Finished basement with recroom, 4th bedroom and full bath that walks out to the back yard. Home backs to beautiful, green park land. McLean HS pyramid and West Falls Church Metro a short drive away. Schedule your tour today!