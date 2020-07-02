1720 LINWOOD PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Don't miss this great opportunity for your short term staying needs. Ends April 30, 2020. Charming Cape Cod located in a cul-de-sac just minutes from McLean. 4 Month rental property while you are in the process of moving or transferring. Easy access to Kent Gardens Elementary School and McLean High School. Features Main Level Bedroom with Full Bath, Renovated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and spacious Family Room. Upper Level features Master Bedroom, Bedroom 2, and a Full Bath. Lower Level Rec Room, Bedroom 4, and Full Bath. Large backyard with Brick Patio and Fully Fenced in Backyard.