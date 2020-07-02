All apartments in McLean
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

1720 LINWOOD PLACE

1720 Linwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

1720 Linwood Place, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Don't miss this great opportunity for your short term staying needs. Ends April 30, 2020. Charming Cape Cod located in a cul-de-sac just minutes from McLean. 4 Month rental property while you are in the process of moving or transferring. Easy access to Kent Gardens Elementary School and McLean High School. Features Main Level Bedroom with Full Bath, Renovated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and spacious Family Room. Upper Level features Master Bedroom, Bedroom 2, and a Full Bath. Lower Level Rec Room, Bedroom 4, and Full Bath. Large backyard with Brick Patio and Fully Fenced in Backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 LINWOOD PLACE have any available units?
1720 LINWOOD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1720 LINWOOD PLACE have?
Some of 1720 LINWOOD PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 LINWOOD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1720 LINWOOD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 LINWOOD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1720 LINWOOD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1720 LINWOOD PLACE offer parking?
No, 1720 LINWOOD PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1720 LINWOOD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 LINWOOD PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 LINWOOD PLACE have a pool?
No, 1720 LINWOOD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1720 LINWOOD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1720 LINWOOD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 LINWOOD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 LINWOOD PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 LINWOOD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 LINWOOD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

