McLean, VA
1635 1ST PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1635 1ST PLACE

1635 1st Place · No Longer Available
Location

1635 1st Place, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing Rental! Contact owner Don Shim 703-909-9780 for any showings or questions. Spectacular 3BR, 2BA upper two levels of single-family home with long driveway/off street parking in sought after McLean. Bright living area with wood burning fireplace welcomes any visitor. Separate dining room offers access to deck. Gourmet kitchen provides stainless steel appliances, tile back-splash, granite counters, ceramic tile floors, recessed lighting and ample cabinets. Large master bedroom suite with private bath. Secondary bedrooms with plenty of space for sleep, storage, and play. Separate laundry area. Deck and gazebo, where you can relax in shady comfort. Fenced backyard backs to trees. Fresh paint throughout. New roof 2018, newer windows and HVAC. Conveniently located to 1-495, Tysons Corner Mall, Metro, bus routes to DC & Arlington.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 1ST PLACE have any available units?
1635 1ST PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1635 1ST PLACE have?
Some of 1635 1ST PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 1ST PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1635 1ST PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 1ST PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1635 1ST PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1635 1ST PLACE offer parking?
No, 1635 1ST PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1635 1ST PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1635 1ST PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 1ST PLACE have a pool?
No, 1635 1ST PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1635 1ST PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1635 1ST PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 1ST PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1635 1ST PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1635 1ST PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1635 1ST PLACE has units with air conditioning.
