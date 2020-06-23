1635 1ST PLACE

Amenities

Amazing Rental! Contact owner Don Shim 703-909-9780 for any showings or questions. Spectacular 3BR, 2BA upper two levels of single-family home with long driveway/off street parking in sought after McLean. Bright living area with wood burning fireplace welcomes any visitor. Separate dining room offers access to deck. Gourmet kitchen provides stainless steel appliances, tile back-splash, granite counters, ceramic tile floors, recessed lighting and ample cabinets. Large master bedroom suite with private bath. Secondary bedrooms with plenty of space for sleep, storage, and play. Separate laundry area. Deck and gazebo, where you can relax in shady comfort. Fenced backyard backs to trees. Fresh paint throughout. New roof 2018, newer windows and HVAC. Conveniently located to 1-495, Tysons Corner Mall, Metro, bus routes to DC & Arlington.