McLean, VA
1627 LINWAY PARK DRIVE
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

1627 LINWAY PARK DRIVE

1627 Linway Park Drive · No Longer Available
McLean
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

1627 Linway Park Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
guest suite
tennis court
Convenient location!! Easy Commute to downtown McLean and DC! Great Schools! Over 3000sq ft! This stunning home is both gracious and comfortable. The sunlit Living/Family room features a heartwarming wood burning Quartz stone wall Fireplace. Cheerful Sunroom with the view of Silenstone private Patio. Updated Kitchen with stainless appliances, Granite counter top, backsplash! updated Bathrooms! Large high ceiling Master bedroom leads to a deck with sliding glass door, has a luxurious renovated Master Bath. The lower level has a nice multi-purpose rec-room with 2 bedrooms and a beautiful updated bathroom! wood burning Quartz stone wall Fireplace! This spacious lower level can be used as a game room, office, guest suite. You will absolutely enjoy this Professionally landscaped secluded backyard with 2 patios. Backs to Parkland with Tennis court!Backyard workshop with lighting and electrical connection!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 LINWAY PARK DRIVE have any available units?
1627 LINWAY PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1627 LINWAY PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 1627 LINWAY PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 LINWAY PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1627 LINWAY PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 LINWAY PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1627 LINWAY PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1627 LINWAY PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1627 LINWAY PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1627 LINWAY PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1627 LINWAY PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 LINWAY PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1627 LINWAY PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1627 LINWAY PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1627 LINWAY PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 LINWAY PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1627 LINWAY PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1627 LINWAY PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1627 LINWAY PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

