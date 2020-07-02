1627 LINWAY PARK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking guest suite tennis court

Convenient location!! Easy Commute to downtown McLean and DC! Great Schools! Over 3000sq ft! This stunning home is both gracious and comfortable. The sunlit Living/Family room features a heartwarming wood burning Quartz stone wall Fireplace. Cheerful Sunroom with the view of Silenstone private Patio. Updated Kitchen with stainless appliances, Granite counter top, backsplash! updated Bathrooms! Large high ceiling Master bedroom leads to a deck with sliding glass door, has a luxurious renovated Master Bath. The lower level has a nice multi-purpose rec-room with 2 bedrooms and a beautiful updated bathroom! wood burning Quartz stone wall Fireplace! This spacious lower level can be used as a game room, office, guest suite. You will absolutely enjoy this Professionally landscaped secluded backyard with 2 patios. Backs to Parkland with Tennis court!Backyard workshop with lighting and electrical connection!