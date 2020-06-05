1624 41ST STREET N

Amenities

1624 41st Street McLean VA 22101. 4BR home located in McLeran is ready to be called home. This home features an updated kitchen with granite tops, & Stainless Steel Appliances, updated baths, hardwood floors, nice back yard, carport, fireplace, and so much more! Pets accepted on case by case basis. On the border of McLean and Arlington this home is close to 2 metro stops, both Tyson's Corner malls, McLean proper, and Arlington. 20 min to DC. Close to all shopping, restaurants, and public transportation.