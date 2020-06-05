All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 1624 41ST STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
1624 41ST STREET N
Last updated February 28 2020 at 11:56 PM

1624 41ST STREET N

1624 41st Street North · (703) 300-2911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1624 41st Street North, McLean, VA 22101

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2384 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
1624 41st Street McLean VA 22101. 4BR home located in McLeran is ready to be called home. This home features an updated kitchen with granite tops, & Stainless Steel Appliances, updated baths, hardwood floors, nice back yard, carport, fireplace, and so much more! Pets accepted on case by case basis. On the border of McLean and Arlington this home is close to 2 metro stops, both Tyson's Corner malls, McLean proper, and Arlington. 20 min to DC. Close to all shopping, restaurants, and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 41ST STREET N have any available units?
1624 41ST STREET N has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1624 41ST STREET N have?
Some of 1624 41ST STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 41ST STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1624 41ST STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 41ST STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1624 41ST STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 1624 41ST STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 1624 41ST STREET N does offer parking.
Does 1624 41ST STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1624 41ST STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 41ST STREET N have a pool?
No, 1624 41ST STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1624 41ST STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1624 41ST STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 41ST STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 41ST STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1624 41ST STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1624 41ST STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1624 41ST STREET N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity