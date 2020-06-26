All apartments in McLean
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

1609 Dunterry Place

1609 Dunterry Place · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Dunterry Place, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
1609 Dunterry Place Available 08/12/19 Stoneleigh: Charming 3-Level Brick Townhome in the Heart of McLean Avail 8/12/19 - Lovely updated town home in sought-after Stoneleigh community adjacent to McLean High School, close to McLean shopping * Mclean H.Schl; Longfellow M.Schl.; & Kent Gardens Elementary Schl. *Updated kitchen w/ granite counters and stainless appliances * Wood burning Fireplace in the Rec Room * Hardwood floors on the main and upper level * Half baths on main and lower level * Finished basement rec room walks out to charming Georgetown-style patio with gate opening to common lawn * 1 Assigned Reserved Prkg Space & 1 Open Prkg Space *Convenient to I-66, Dulles Toll Road, and Beltway * No smoking, 1 or 2 pets possible with approval and additional deposit.

Available August 12, 2019
Lease term: 1 to 5 years
Security Deposit: $2,950.00
Pet deposit: $500 per animal
Application fee: $50

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, qualifying income of at least $118,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).

Visit www.peakeinc.com to see more details and all our other listings

Listed by Robert Zimmerman, Licensed Realtor
Better Homes and Gardens RE Premier
450 N. Washington St. Suite M
Falls Church, Va. 22046

For fastest action call Rob at 703 307 5091 Robert@bhgpremier.com
or email with your phone number.
Showings by appointment

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
450 N. Washington St., Suite M
Falls Church, Va 22046

Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia

(RLNE4962429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

