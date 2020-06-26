Amenities

1609 Dunterry Place Available 08/12/19 Stoneleigh: Charming 3-Level Brick Townhome in the Heart of McLean Avail 8/12/19 - Lovely updated town home in sought-after Stoneleigh community adjacent to McLean High School, close to McLean shopping * Mclean H.Schl; Longfellow M.Schl.; & Kent Gardens Elementary Schl. *Updated kitchen w/ granite counters and stainless appliances * Wood burning Fireplace in the Rec Room * Hardwood floors on the main and upper level * Half baths on main and lower level * Finished basement rec room walks out to charming Georgetown-style patio with gate opening to common lawn * 1 Assigned Reserved Prkg Space & 1 Open Prkg Space *Convenient to I-66, Dulles Toll Road, and Beltway * No smoking, 1 or 2 pets possible with approval and additional deposit.



Available August 12, 2019

Lease term: 1 to 5 years

Security Deposit: $2,950.00

Pet deposit: $500 per animal

Application fee: $50



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, qualifying income of at least $118,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).



Visit www.peakeinc.com to see more details and all our other listings



