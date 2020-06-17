1570 DUNTERRY PLACE

Amenities

Welcome to Stoneleigh in McLean. You will love the long hallway that leads to all the main level rooms including the powder room, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, tumbled marble backsplash and Kenmore stainless steel appliances. Separate dining room with bay window has a chair rail and hardwood flooring. A living room with french doors to a fenced private courtyard completes the main level. Upper level boasts master bedroom with double closets and master bath. Two other bedrooms and hall bath complete the upper level. Lower level has powder room, family room and utility room with work shop area, laundry and storage including special shelving.