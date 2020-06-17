All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 1570 DUNTERRY PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
1570 DUNTERRY PLACE
Last updated January 11 2020 at 6:08 PM

1570 DUNTERRY PLACE

1570 Dunterry Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1570 Dunterry Place, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Welcome to Stoneleigh in McLean. You will love the long hallway that leads to all the main level rooms including the powder room, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, tumbled marble backsplash and Kenmore stainless steel appliances. Separate dining room with bay window has a chair rail and hardwood flooring. A living room with french doors to a fenced private courtyard completes the main level. Upper level boasts master bedroom with double closets and master bath. Two other bedrooms and hall bath complete the upper level. Lower level has powder room, family room and utility room with work shop area, laundry and storage including special shelving.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1570 DUNTERRY PLACE have any available units?
1570 DUNTERRY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1570 DUNTERRY PLACE have?
Some of 1570 DUNTERRY PLACE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1570 DUNTERRY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1570 DUNTERRY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1570 DUNTERRY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1570 DUNTERRY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1570 DUNTERRY PLACE offer parking?
No, 1570 DUNTERRY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1570 DUNTERRY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1570 DUNTERRY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1570 DUNTERRY PLACE have a pool?
No, 1570 DUNTERRY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1570 DUNTERRY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1570 DUNTERRY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1570 DUNTERRY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1570 DUNTERRY PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1570 DUNTERRY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1570 DUNTERRY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia