Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

1528 Westmoreland St.

1528 Westmoreland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1528 Westmoreland Street, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bdrm Twnhouse in the heart of Mclean - Beautifully Remodeled Mclean Townhome Avail 5/15/20 *White Kit w SS; Quartz Countertops, Pot Faucet over Stove; Gray Subway Tile Bksplsh; Ceramic Flrng *Opens to Dining & Lv Room w New Oak Hardwood w Natural finish; Up level: Hardwd Flrs, Mstr Suite w new Bathrm; New Hall Bathrm & 2 Bdrms & Plantation Shutters * Lwr level: Util Rm, Pwdr Rm; Rec Rm opens to Fencd Yard *1 Res Prkg + Open Spaces.

Date available: May 15, 2020
Lease term: 12 - 36 Months
Security deposit: $3,350.00
Application fee: $50

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $134,000 (for groups sharing, the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).

For information and showings call or text Man Ngo 703-969-1502
Email Man.Ngo@bhgpremier.com

Professionally listed by:
Man Ngo, Licensed Realtor
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N. Washington Street, Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
450 N Washington St. Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046

Listing agent is licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia and represents the owner of the property.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4231155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 Westmoreland St. have any available units?
1528 Westmoreland St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
Is 1528 Westmoreland St. currently offering any rent specials?
1528 Westmoreland St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 Westmoreland St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1528 Westmoreland St. is pet friendly.
Does 1528 Westmoreland St. offer parking?
No, 1528 Westmoreland St. does not offer parking.
Does 1528 Westmoreland St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 Westmoreland St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 Westmoreland St. have a pool?
No, 1528 Westmoreland St. does not have a pool.
Does 1528 Westmoreland St. have accessible units?
No, 1528 Westmoreland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 Westmoreland St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1528 Westmoreland St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1528 Westmoreland St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1528 Westmoreland St. does not have units with air conditioning.

