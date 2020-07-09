1528 Westmoreland St.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bdrm Twnhouse in the heart of Mclean - Beautifully Remodeled Mclean Townhome Avail 5/15/20 *White Kit w SS; Quartz Countertops, Pot Faucet over Stove; Gray Subway Tile Bksplsh; Ceramic Flrng *Opens to Dining & Lv Room w New Oak Hardwood w Natural finish; Up level: Hardwd Flrs, Mstr Suite w new Bathrm; New Hall Bathrm & 2 Bdrms & Plantation Shutters * Lwr level: Util Rm, Pwdr Rm; Rec Rm opens to Fencd Yard *1 Res Prkg + Open Spaces.



Date available: May 15, 2020

Lease term: 12 - 36 Months

Security deposit: $3,350.00

Application fee: $50



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $134,000 (for groups sharing, the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).



For information and showings call or text Man Ngo 703-969-1502

Email Man.Ngo@bhgpremier.com



Professionally listed by:

Man Ngo, Licensed Realtor

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier

450 N. Washington Street, Suite M

Falls Church, VA 22046



This property is professionally managed by

Peake Management, Inc.

450 N Washington St. Suite M

Falls Church, VA 22046



Listing agent is licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia and represents the owner of the property.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4231155)