McLean, VA
1514 MINTWOOD DRIVE
Last updated July 20 2019 at 11:50 AM

1514 MINTWOOD DRIVE

1514 Mintwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1514 Mintwood Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
Super clean, Expansive, 3900 sqft Modern home on culdesaq street. Sunny, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops . Plenty of room for bar stools and kitchen table. Walks out to deck. Separate formal dining room. Large living room Gleaming hardwood floors on main level. Backs to mature trees. Back yard with play set. Spacious rooms and open design, desirable entertainment flow.Multi room master suite with sitting rm,dressing rm, bedrm, bath and 2 large walk in closets. Convenient Laundry rm on bedroom level. 4 bedrooms on upper level. Lower level with full bath, large walk out recreation room with high ceilings, wood burning fireplace and bedroom area. Extra large storage room. Close to Arlington, Downtown McLean, schools, Silver Line Metro. 2 car carport. Franklin Sherman ES, Longfellow MS, McLean HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 MINTWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
1514 MINTWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1514 MINTWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 1514 MINTWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 MINTWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1514 MINTWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 MINTWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1514 MINTWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1514 MINTWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1514 MINTWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1514 MINTWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1514 MINTWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 MINTWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1514 MINTWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1514 MINTWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1514 MINTWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 MINTWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 MINTWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 MINTWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1514 MINTWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
