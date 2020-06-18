1514 MINTWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking

Super clean, Expansive, 3900 sqft Modern home on culdesaq street. Sunny, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops . Plenty of room for bar stools and kitchen table. Walks out to deck. Separate formal dining room. Large living room Gleaming hardwood floors on main level. Backs to mature trees. Back yard with play set. Spacious rooms and open design, desirable entertainment flow.Multi room master suite with sitting rm,dressing rm, bedrm, bath and 2 large walk in closets. Convenient Laundry rm on bedroom level. 4 bedrooms on upper level. Lower level with full bath, large walk out recreation room with high ceilings, wood burning fireplace and bedroom area. Extra large storage room. Close to Arlington, Downtown McLean, schools, Silver Line Metro. 2 car carport. Franklin Sherman ES, Longfellow MS, McLean HS.