Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

*LIGHT and BRIGHT* 3BR/3.5BA on quiet road in sought after McLean neighborhood! This home features a dining room that opens to the living room w/ fireplace; from there step out onto the back porch that looks out to the backyard w/ treed, private views! Amazing MBR includes his & her walk-in closets & en suite BA w/ soaking tub & separate shower; fully finished spacious LL; 2 car garage!