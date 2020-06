1505 TWISTING TREE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

EXCEPTIONAL CONTEMPORARY HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER MCLEAN NEIGHBORHOOD * 5 BEDROOMS / 3 FULL 2 HALF BATHROOMS*LIGHT FILLED ROOMS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN* HARDWOODS ON MAIN LEVEL*GOURMET EAT IN KITCHEN OPENS TO LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND WALK OUT TO REAR DECK*SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE W/ WALK IN CLOSET*LAUNDRY ROOM ON BEDROOM LEVEL*WALK OUT LOWER LEVEL WITH RECREATION ROOM/FULL BATH AND BEDROOM*PLENTY OF STORAGE*CUL DE SAC LOCATION CONVENIENT TO DC,TYSONS, MD AND AIRPORTS AND METROS.*RENT INCLUDES GROUNDS MAINTENANCE*PETS CASE BY CASE*$500. REPAIR DEDUCTIBLE*OWNER REQUIRES DIPLOMATIC CLAUSE IN LEASE