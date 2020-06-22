All apartments in McLean
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1503 Natalie Joy Ln

1503 Natalie Joy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1503 Natalie Joy Lane, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Luxury living at its best in the heart of McLean proper. Close to two metros, and both Tysons Corner Malls. . Offered for rent is this large Townhome located in McLean proper. 4 bedrooms/3.5 Baths, and situated in the highly desired Lewinsville Square, makes this a very attractive find. This home offers large rooms, and an updated interior, coupled with an excellent location. This home gives you Sun filled rooms. Beautifully updated w/light cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in this beautiful kitchen. Curved staircase showcases grand entrance. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Renovated basement top to bottom. 2 fireplaces. Spacious Master suite w/ arched entry door. Lovely fenced brick patio for relaxation. 2 assigned parking spaces, and guest parking. Experience that highly desired Tysons Corner lifestyle, and the warm town feel of McLean. Less than 1 mile to Tysons metro, and both Tysons Corner Malls. . Only minutes into DC, Convenient to Rt 66, Rt 7, 495, and GW Parkway. . Pets considered on a case by case basis. . Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp! EOH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Natalie Joy Ln have any available units?
1503 Natalie Joy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1503 Natalie Joy Ln have?
Some of 1503 Natalie Joy Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Natalie Joy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Natalie Joy Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Natalie Joy Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 Natalie Joy Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1503 Natalie Joy Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1503 Natalie Joy Ln does offer parking.
Does 1503 Natalie Joy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Natalie Joy Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Natalie Joy Ln have a pool?
No, 1503 Natalie Joy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Natalie Joy Ln have accessible units?
No, 1503 Natalie Joy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Natalie Joy Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 Natalie Joy Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1503 Natalie Joy Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1503 Natalie Joy Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
