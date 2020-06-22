1503 Natalie Joy Ln

Amenities

Luxury living at its best in the heart of McLean proper. Close to two metros, and both Tysons Corner Malls. . Offered for rent is this large Townhome located in McLean proper. 4 bedrooms/3.5 Baths, and situated in the highly desired Lewinsville Square, makes this a very attractive find. This home offers large rooms, and an updated interior, coupled with an excellent location. This home gives you Sun filled rooms. Beautifully updated w/light cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in this beautiful kitchen. Curved staircase showcases grand entrance. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Renovated basement top to bottom. 2 fireplaces. Spacious Master suite w/ arched entry door. Lovely fenced brick patio for relaxation. 2 assigned parking spaces, and guest parking. Experience that highly desired Tysons Corner lifestyle, and the warm town feel of McLean. Less than 1 mile to Tysons metro, and both Tysons Corner Malls. . Only minutes into DC, Convenient to Rt 66, Rt 7, 495, and GW Parkway. . Pets considered on a case by case basis. . Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp! EOH