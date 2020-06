Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don~t miss this gorgeous opportunity, just moments from downtown McLean. Super spacious home features newly refinished hardwood floors, elegant separate dining, expansive eat-in kitchen, living room and rec room, five bedrooms ~ and then there~s still the oversized storage and utility rooms! This corner lot boasts a large, beautiful yard, part of a lovely neighborhood view. McLean High School pyramid. Pets case-by-case. See it today! Apply online, call for details.