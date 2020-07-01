All apartments in McLean
1462 HAMPTON HILL CIRCLE
1462 HAMPTON HILL CIRCLE

1462 Hampton Hills Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1462 Hampton Hills Circle, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAIL 3/10/2020 *Wonderful Brick Townhouse with 1 car garage attached *Features 3 Master Suites, 2 on upper floor and 3rd Suite with full bath on the lower level * Main level has Sunken Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Dining Room; Den/Study or possible 4th Bedroom adjacent to Full Bath, Marble 2-story entry foyer, * Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Island; separate Dining area under Chandelier opens to Deck and fenced back garden * Finished lower level has Rec Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Large Bedroom and Full Bath. and full laundry * One car garage with remote opener * Community pool. *Walk to gourmet shopping and restaurants. *Interior rooms with color to be painted neutral *No smoking, NO PETS! Date available: March 10, 2020Lease term: 12 - 30 Months Security deposit: $3,400.00 *Application fee: $50 *Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $134,000 (for groups sharing, the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).For information and showings call or text Robert 703 307-5091Email Robert@bhgpremier.comProfessionally listed by:Robert Zimmerman, Licensed RealtorBetter Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier450 N. Washington Street, Suite M ,Falls Church, VA 22046This property is professionally managed byPeake Management, Inc 450 N. Washington St. Suite M, Falls Church, VA 22046. Listing agent is licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia and represents the owner of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1462 HAMPTON HILL CIRCLE have any available units?
1462 HAMPTON HILL CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1462 HAMPTON HILL CIRCLE have?
Some of 1462 HAMPTON HILL CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1462 HAMPTON HILL CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1462 HAMPTON HILL CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1462 HAMPTON HILL CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1462 HAMPTON HILL CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1462 HAMPTON HILL CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1462 HAMPTON HILL CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1462 HAMPTON HILL CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1462 HAMPTON HILL CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1462 HAMPTON HILL CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1462 HAMPTON HILL CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1462 HAMPTON HILL CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1462 HAMPTON HILL CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1462 HAMPTON HILL CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1462 HAMPTON HILL CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1462 HAMPTON HILL CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1462 HAMPTON HILL CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

