1454 MCLEAN MEWS CT #1454

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely wonderful living in the McLean Mews, minutes from CVS & Giant & other shops. This community of 47 town homes is just lovely, Walk to everything. Lovely brick townhouses, with one car garages, and patios/small decks or garden at the back which is fenced for security. Plenty of Parking for your guests. Walk into the Marble foyer, a PR on that left, a few steps up is the huge Living room with almost 12 feet ceilings, a large dining room, TS kitchen and a den right across. On the second level, there are the Master bedroom with His/Her baths, a bath on the hall, and two other bedrooms. LL takes you to a lovely family room with newer sliding glass doors to a large patio. a full Bath, built=ins, and Laundry area, and space under off that to a storage area. Owner pays for Termite/Pest control. Gardeners do the outside, but tenant must take care of plantings and trimming inside the patio. Plants must be watered in summer while you enjoy the cool breezes!Tyson's Corner is 3 miles away, with its cinemas & shops; restaurants etc. Metro by ride on bus at the gates; Tyson's Two or Galleria on the right side off International Drive. Great place to live! HOA docs should be in the property. Total sq ft is 2332. There is an unfinished area under the front steps for storage etc.