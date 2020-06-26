All apartments in McLean
1454 MCLEAN MEWS CT #1454
1454 MCLEAN MEWS CT #1454

1454 Mclean Mews Court · No Longer Available
Location

1454 Mclean Mews Court, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Absolutely wonderful living in the McLean Mews, minutes from CVS & Giant & other shops. This community of 47 town homes is just lovely, Walk to everything. Lovely brick townhouses, with one car garages, and patios/small decks or garden at the back which is fenced for security. Plenty of Parking for your guests. Walk into the Marble foyer, a PR on that left, a few steps up is the huge Living room with almost 12 feet ceilings, a large dining room, TS kitchen and a den right across. On the second level, there are the Master bedroom with His/Her baths, a bath on the hall, and two other bedrooms. LL takes you to a lovely family room with newer sliding glass doors to a large patio. a full Bath, built=ins, and Laundry area, and space under off that to a storage area. Owner pays for Termite/Pest control. Gardeners do the outside, but tenant must take care of plantings and trimming inside the patio. Plants must be watered in summer while you enjoy the cool breezes!Tyson's Corner is 3 miles away, with its cinemas & shops; restaurants etc. Metro by ride on bus at the gates; Tyson's Two or Galleria on the right side off International Drive. Great place to live! HOA docs should be in the property. Total sq ft is 2332. There is an unfinished area under the front steps for storage etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1454 MCLEAN MEWS CT #1454 have any available units?
1454 MCLEAN MEWS CT #1454 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1454 MCLEAN MEWS CT #1454 have?
Some of 1454 MCLEAN MEWS CT #1454's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1454 MCLEAN MEWS CT #1454 currently offering any rent specials?
1454 MCLEAN MEWS CT #1454 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1454 MCLEAN MEWS CT #1454 pet-friendly?
No, 1454 MCLEAN MEWS CT #1454 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1454 MCLEAN MEWS CT #1454 offer parking?
Yes, 1454 MCLEAN MEWS CT #1454 offers parking.
Does 1454 MCLEAN MEWS CT #1454 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1454 MCLEAN MEWS CT #1454 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1454 MCLEAN MEWS CT #1454 have a pool?
No, 1454 MCLEAN MEWS CT #1454 does not have a pool.
Does 1454 MCLEAN MEWS CT #1454 have accessible units?
No, 1454 MCLEAN MEWS CT #1454 does not have accessible units.
Does 1454 MCLEAN MEWS CT #1454 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1454 MCLEAN MEWS CT #1454 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1454 MCLEAN MEWS CT #1454 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1454 MCLEAN MEWS CT #1454 does not have units with air conditioning.
