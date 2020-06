Amenities

*FANTASTIC* 4BR/3BA home in sought after McLean location! This wonderful home features living room with cozy fireplace and picture window; formal dining room with french doors leading to a light and bright sun room; master bedroom with en suite bathroom; wood floors on main level and fresh paint in the bedrooms; lower level with rec room, bedroom, and full bathroom; 1 car garage; large, level back yard!