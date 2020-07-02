All apartments in McLean
1435 HIGHWOOD DRIVE
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:24 AM

1435 HIGHWOOD DRIVE

1435 Highwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1435 Highwood Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeously updated 4BR/3BA home in sought-after Chesterbrook Woods! This home features beautifully remodeled gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and island, separate formal dining room with crown molding and chair rail, and light and bright living room with fireplace. Master bedroom with updated en suite bathroom featuring marble shower. Spacious walkout lower level with rec room, ample storage, and new french doors leading out to the rear patio with private treed views! Other quality features include gleaming hardwood floors on the main level, refreshed bathrooms, two car garage, and new washer and dryer. This conveniently located home is is moments away from Pimmit Run Park and downtown McLean and just 1 stoplight to DC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 HIGHWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
1435 HIGHWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1435 HIGHWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 1435 HIGHWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 HIGHWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1435 HIGHWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 HIGHWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1435 HIGHWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1435 HIGHWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1435 HIGHWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1435 HIGHWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1435 HIGHWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 HIGHWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1435 HIGHWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1435 HIGHWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1435 HIGHWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 HIGHWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 HIGHWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1435 HIGHWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1435 HIGHWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

