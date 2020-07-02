1435 HIGHWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeously updated 4BR/3BA home in sought-after Chesterbrook Woods! This home features beautifully remodeled gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and island, separate formal dining room with crown molding and chair rail, and light and bright living room with fireplace. Master bedroom with updated en suite bathroom featuring marble shower. Spacious walkout lower level with rec room, ample storage, and new french doors leading out to the rear patio with private treed views! Other quality features include gleaming hardwood floors on the main level, refreshed bathrooms, two car garage, and new washer and dryer. This conveniently located home is is moments away from Pimmit Run Park and downtown McLean and just 1 stoplight to DC!