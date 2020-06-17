1434 WAGGAMAN CIR

Amenities

4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 level rambler sits on a picturesque park-like setting located in McLean!!! The freshly painted main level offers a spacious living room w/ wood burning fireplace & adjoining dining room offering sliders to private balcony. The country kitchen features SS appliances & gas cooking. The adjoining family room boast a wall of windows & siding door to the private deck & yard. Main level master bedroom w/ upgraded ensuite, 2 additional main level bedrooms and full hall guest bath. Freshly painted, walk-out lower level rec room w/ brick wall wood burning fireplace. 4th bedroom, Full hall guest bath, Office or possible 5th bedroom, laundry room and separate storage room. 1 car attached carport! **Apply online at LongandFoster.com*** No Smoking, No Pets***