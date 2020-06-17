All apartments in McLean
McLean, VA
1434 WAGGAMAN CIR
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

1434 WAGGAMAN CIR

1434 Waggaman Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1434 Waggaman Circle, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 level rambler sits on a picturesque park-like setting located in McLean!!! The freshly painted main level offers a spacious living room w/ wood burning fireplace & adjoining dining room offering sliders to private balcony. The country kitchen features SS appliances & gas cooking. The adjoining family room boast a wall of windows & siding door to the private deck & yard. Main level master bedroom w/ upgraded ensuite, 2 additional main level bedrooms and full hall guest bath. Freshly painted, walk-out lower level rec room w/ brick wall wood burning fireplace. 4th bedroom, Full hall guest bath, Office or possible 5th bedroom, laundry room and separate storage room. 1 car attached carport! **Apply online at LongandFoster.com*** No Smoking, No Pets***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 WAGGAMAN CIR have any available units?
1434 WAGGAMAN CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1434 WAGGAMAN CIR have?
Some of 1434 WAGGAMAN CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 WAGGAMAN CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1434 WAGGAMAN CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 WAGGAMAN CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1434 WAGGAMAN CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1434 WAGGAMAN CIR offer parking?
Yes, 1434 WAGGAMAN CIR offers parking.
Does 1434 WAGGAMAN CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1434 WAGGAMAN CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 WAGGAMAN CIR have a pool?
No, 1434 WAGGAMAN CIR does not have a pool.
Does 1434 WAGGAMAN CIR have accessible units?
No, 1434 WAGGAMAN CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 WAGGAMAN CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1434 WAGGAMAN CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1434 WAGGAMAN CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1434 WAGGAMAN CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
