Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER MCLEAN NEIGHBORHOOD*4 BED 3 BATH BRICK HOME WITH LARGE FENCED YARD* HARDWOOD FLOORS 0N MAIN LEVEL*WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM*RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES*LARGE LOWER LEVEL WITH BEDROOM, FULL BATH AND LAUNDRy*WALKS OUT TO BACKYARD*DRIVEWAY PARKING*LARGE REAR PATIO*GREAT LOCATION CONVENIENT TO MCLEAN SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND PARKS* EASY ACCESS TO ORANGE OR SILVER LINE METROS, TYSONS, DC AND MARYLAND*PETS CASE BY CASE