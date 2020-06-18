1408 HOMERIC COURT

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location in the heart of Mclean. Conveniently located within walking distance to downtown Mclean, and 5 minutes driving distance to Mclean Metro station, Tysons mall, and multiple parks. Bright and spacious home with renovated kitchen, new HVAAC system, water heather, kitchen appliances and walkout basement with bedroom and full bathe. Enjoy your fully-fenced-flat private back yard on a quiet street in McLean. Great schools with kids friendly neighborhood. Close to shopping, schools, 495 and GW parkway. *McLean Schools *Professionally managed and comes with home warranty. Home will be painted and professionally cleaned prior to new tenant move-in date. Available March 1. Dog in the house