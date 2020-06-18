All apartments in McLean
1408 HOMERIC COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1408 HOMERIC COURT

1408 Homeric Court · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Homeric Court, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location in the heart of Mclean. Conveniently located within walking distance to downtown Mclean, and 5 minutes driving distance to Mclean Metro station, Tysons mall, and multiple parks. Bright and spacious home with renovated kitchen, new HVAAC system, water heather, kitchen appliances and walkout basement with bedroom and full bathe. Enjoy your fully-fenced-flat private back yard on a quiet street in McLean. Great schools with kids friendly neighborhood. Close to shopping, schools, 495 and GW parkway. *McLean Schools *Professionally managed and comes with home warranty. Home will be painted and professionally cleaned prior to new tenant move-in date. Available March 1. Dog in the house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

