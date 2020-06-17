1405 LANGLEY PLACE

Amenities

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! This Exceptional New England style Stone Front Colonial is situated on a lushly landscaped 5+/- acre homesite backing to wooded parkland & stream valley. What was once old is new again. This fine home has just received a $250K+/- makeover that include rich finishes such as Quartzite kitchen counters, Christiana Cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, upgraded LED lighting throughout, brand new roof, an amazing Master Bathroom renovation with luxurious soaking tub, dual vanities, two showers and unbelievable closet space. This spectacular residence features 7/8 Bedrooms, 7 Full Bathrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms and 5 fireplaces on 4 sprawling levels. Other fine features include a grand Living Room with fireplace, expansive Formal Dining Room with fireplace as well as a Library featuring rich wood bookcases and columns & private bathroom, a large Family Room with vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling stone fireplace and wet bar completes the main level. Outside is perfect for entertaining with a large deck, perfect for barbecues overlooking the in-ground, heated swimming pool and lushly manicured lawn, woods and stream. Located in a prime location just mere seconds from Route 123 and the GW Parkway, it is also conveniently situated within easy community distance of Washington DC, Tysons Corner, Dulles Tech Corridor, downtown Mclean and much more. Fine Dining, upscale Shopping and Entertainment venues are only moments away. This dream home is AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY and INCLUDES lawn care, leaf/snow removal and pool maintenance in cost of rent. Pets considered on a case by case basis. For more information or an easy appointment to view, please call Listing Agent. APPOINTMENT ONLY WITH 24 HOUR ADVANCE NOTICE PLEASE.