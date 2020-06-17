All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 1405 LANGLEY PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
1405 LANGLEY PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1405 LANGLEY PLACE

1405 Langley Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1405 Langley Place, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! This Exceptional New England style Stone Front Colonial is situated on a lushly landscaped 5+/- acre homesite backing to wooded parkland & stream valley. What was once old is new again. This fine home has just received a $250K+/- makeover that include rich finishes such as Quartzite kitchen counters, Christiana Cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, upgraded LED lighting throughout, brand new roof, an amazing Master Bathroom renovation with luxurious soaking tub, dual vanities, two showers and unbelievable closet space. This spectacular residence features 7/8 Bedrooms, 7 Full Bathrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms and 5 fireplaces on 4 sprawling levels. Other fine features include a grand Living Room with fireplace, expansive Formal Dining Room with fireplace as well as a Library featuring rich wood bookcases and columns & private bathroom, a large Family Room with vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling stone fireplace and wet bar completes the main level. Outside is perfect for entertaining with a large deck, perfect for barbecues overlooking the in-ground, heated swimming pool and lushly manicured lawn, woods and stream. Located in a prime location just mere seconds from Route 123 and the GW Parkway, it is also conveniently situated within easy community distance of Washington DC, Tysons Corner, Dulles Tech Corridor, downtown Mclean and much more. Fine Dining, upscale Shopping and Entertainment venues are only moments away. This dream home is AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY and INCLUDES lawn care, leaf/snow removal and pool maintenance in cost of rent. Pets considered on a case by case basis. For more information or an easy appointment to view, please call Listing Agent. APPOINTMENT ONLY WITH 24 HOUR ADVANCE NOTICE PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 12 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 LANGLEY PLACE have any available units?
1405 LANGLEY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1405 LANGLEY PLACE have?
Some of 1405 LANGLEY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 LANGLEY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1405 LANGLEY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 LANGLEY PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 LANGLEY PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 1405 LANGLEY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1405 LANGLEY PLACE offers parking.
Does 1405 LANGLEY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 LANGLEY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 LANGLEY PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1405 LANGLEY PLACE has a pool.
Does 1405 LANGLEY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1405 LANGLEY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 LANGLEY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 LANGLEY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 LANGLEY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 LANGLEY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia