McLean, VA
1382 WOODSIDE DRIVE
Last updated February 5 2020 at 2:31 AM

1382 WOODSIDE DRIVE

1382 Woodside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1382 Woodside Drive, McLean, VA 22102

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
OPEN HOUSE 1/12/2020 SUNDAY 1-4 || NEW ADJUSTED PRICE! Owner looking to rent ASAP. Come by this beautiful, SPACIOUS home for immediate occupancy! Master suite includes bath and shower as well as a private closet space on a private level. The home has a remodeled kitchen with wine cooler, oven and microwave mounted in the island. With plenty of storage and counterspace and 5 gas burner range, this kitchen is a chef's dream. There is an in-law suite, spacious family living spaces on both floors, 2 car garage and a fenced back yard. You couldn't ask for any more! Walk out to the backyard from both levels. Langley high school pyramid. Quiet neighborhood close to Route 7, 267 and I-495. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1382 WOODSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
1382 WOODSIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1382 WOODSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 1382 WOODSIDE DRIVE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1382 WOODSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1382 WOODSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1382 WOODSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1382 WOODSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1382 WOODSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1382 WOODSIDE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1382 WOODSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1382 WOODSIDE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1382 WOODSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1382 WOODSIDE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1382 WOODSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1382 WOODSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1382 WOODSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1382 WOODSIDE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1382 WOODSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1382 WOODSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
