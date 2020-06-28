1382 WOODSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE 1/12/2020 SUNDAY 1-4 || NEW ADJUSTED PRICE! Owner looking to rent ASAP. Come by this beautiful, SPACIOUS home for immediate occupancy! Master suite includes bath and shower as well as a private closet space on a private level. The home has a remodeled kitchen with wine cooler, oven and microwave mounted in the island. With plenty of storage and counterspace and 5 gas burner range, this kitchen is a chef's dream. There is an in-law suite, spacious family living spaces on both floors, 2 car garage and a fenced back yard. You couldn't ask for any more! Walk out to the backyard from both levels. Langley high school pyramid. Quiet neighborhood close to Route 7, 267 and I-495. Must see!