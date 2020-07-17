1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

Spectacular Luxury Home with 5 BR, 6BA, & 2 HB built by Master builder SOLITAIRE HOMES, located on 1.25 flat acres in Woodside estates just minutes to Tysons. Impeccable attention to detail with highest quality finishes throughout the home including Tedd Wood cabinetry. Gourmet Kitchen with custom SubZero Refrigerator & Freezer & Wolf 6 Burner Range. Butler's pantry with separate sink, dishwasher, ice maker, and beverage fridge. 2 Story Family Room with stone face wood burning (gas ready) fireplace with access to Deck. Owner's Bedroom Retreat features Fireplace with marble surround & 2 oversized walk-in closets and luxurious Bathroom with signature Maxx Jetted Tub. The walk-up stairs Lower Level includes a wet bar, 2nd Family Room with a stoneface wood burning (gas ready) fireplace, media room, exercise room and an additional Bedroom and Full Bathroom. Expansive Main Level deck flat fenced in backyard area offer abundant outdoor entertainment options. 3-Car side loading garage and a circular driveway for ease of entertaining. Quick access to major business, travel and entertainment hubs of Tysons, Reston and Dulles airport. Virtual Tour -https://youtu.be/L1xsy86jZEw Additional Terms:Tenant responsible for grass cutting ($100 per week or every 2-weeks depending on the stage of growing season from April to October/November) , grass fertilization and weed treatment (about $1,800-$2,000 per year), landscape maintenance (mulching, trimming, and weeding $3,000-$4,000 per year), irrigation system operation and yearly service (cost of water plus about $300-$400 per year for start-up in spring and winterization in fall) , at least twice a year gutter cleaning and leaf pickup (about $1,500-$2,000 per year), utilities (water, electric, gas, cable, etc.), snow removal, etc.