All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:12 AM

1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE

1353 Woodside Drive · (703) 734-0192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1353 Woodside Drive, McLean, VA 22102

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

5 Bed · 8 Bath · 9512 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Spectacular Luxury Home with 5 BR, 6BA, & 2 HB built by Master builder SOLITAIRE HOMES, located on 1.25 flat acres in Woodside estates just minutes to Tysons. Impeccable attention to detail with highest quality finishes throughout the home including Tedd Wood cabinetry. Gourmet Kitchen with custom SubZero Refrigerator & Freezer & Wolf 6 Burner Range. Butler's pantry with separate sink, dishwasher, ice maker, and beverage fridge. 2 Story Family Room with stone face wood burning (gas ready) fireplace with access to Deck. Owner's Bedroom Retreat features Fireplace with marble surround & 2 oversized walk-in closets and luxurious Bathroom with signature Maxx Jetted Tub. The walk-up stairs Lower Level includes a wet bar, 2nd Family Room with a stoneface wood burning (gas ready) fireplace, media room, exercise room and an additional Bedroom and Full Bathroom. Expansive Main Level deck flat fenced in backyard area offer abundant outdoor entertainment options. 3-Car side loading garage and a circular driveway for ease of entertaining. Quick access to major business, travel and entertainment hubs of Tysons, Reston and Dulles airport. Virtual Tour -https://youtu.be/L1xsy86jZEw Additional Terms:Tenant responsible for grass cutting ($100 per week or every 2-weeks depending on the stage of growing season from April to October/November) , grass fertilization and weed treatment (about $1,800-$2,000 per year), landscape maintenance (mulching, trimming, and weeding $3,000-$4,000 per year), irrigation system operation and yearly service (cost of water plus about $300-$400 per year for start-up in spring and winterization in fall) , at least twice a year gutter cleaning and leaf pickup (about $1,500-$2,000 per year), utilities (water, electric, gas, cable, etc.), snow removal, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryers
McLean Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDMcNair, VA
Chillum, MDLandover, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAGreenbelt, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity