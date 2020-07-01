1342 MAYFLOWER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

New Price for this well maintained and conveniently located all brick split level home. Location, Location! Move in Ready! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and sits on a 1/3 of an acre corner lot. Nearly 2,000 Sq. Ft. The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and granite counter tops. The living room is large and light with a wood burning fireplace and open to the dining room for easy entertaining. Off the dining room is a screened in porch for more entertaining and BBQs. The upper level has 3 bedrooms including the master bedroom suite, 2 additional bedrooms and a second full bath. The lower level is fully finished with a family room, bedroom, 1/2 bath and utility/laundry room with access to the back yard. This home is oh so convenient to restaurants, shopping, metro, library, community center, McLean Central Park, Lewinsville Park, Tysons and more. All major routes are close by to include 495, Dulles Toll Rd., George Washington Pkwy., and Rte. 66. There are sidewalks in this well established neighborhood of Broyhills - McLean Estates. Fairfax county schools are excellent.