1342 MAYFLOWER DRIVE
Last updated May 10 2020 at 12:19 AM

1342 MAYFLOWER DRIVE

1342 Mayflower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1342 Mayflower Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
New Price for this well maintained and conveniently located all brick split level home. Location, Location! Move in Ready! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and sits on a 1/3 of an acre corner lot. Nearly 2,000 Sq. Ft. The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and granite counter tops. The living room is large and light with a wood burning fireplace and open to the dining room for easy entertaining. Off the dining room is a screened in porch for more entertaining and BBQs. The upper level has 3 bedrooms including the master bedroom suite, 2 additional bedrooms and a second full bath. The lower level is fully finished with a family room, bedroom, 1/2 bath and utility/laundry room with access to the back yard. This home is oh so convenient to restaurants, shopping, metro, library, community center, McLean Central Park, Lewinsville Park, Tysons and more. All major routes are close by to include 495, Dulles Toll Rd., George Washington Pkwy., and Rte. 66. There are sidewalks in this well established neighborhood of Broyhills - McLean Estates. Fairfax county schools are excellent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1342 MAYFLOWER DRIVE have any available units?
1342 MAYFLOWER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1342 MAYFLOWER DRIVE have?
Some of 1342 MAYFLOWER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1342 MAYFLOWER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1342 MAYFLOWER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 MAYFLOWER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1342 MAYFLOWER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1342 MAYFLOWER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1342 MAYFLOWER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1342 MAYFLOWER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1342 MAYFLOWER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 MAYFLOWER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1342 MAYFLOWER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1342 MAYFLOWER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1342 MAYFLOWER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 MAYFLOWER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1342 MAYFLOWER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1342 MAYFLOWER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1342 MAYFLOWER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

