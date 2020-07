Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Don't miss this one. Totally upgraded. Hardwood floors on all levels, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.Master bedroom has attached half bath. Family bathroom has jacuzzi tub. Fully fenced back yard. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. French doors leads from dining room to patio. Only one shed available for use by Tenants, Landlord reserves use of second shed.