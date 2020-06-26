All apartments in McLean
1325 DARNALL DRIVE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

1325 DARNALL DRIVE

1325 Darnall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Darnall Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Gorgeous house, park-like setting, on a quiet cul-de-sac in sought after neighborhood. This contemporary home backs up to Pimmit Bend Park and features walls of windows across the entire back. Best house on the market for complete privacy, abundant natural light and convenient location. Home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 renovated bathrooms, gorgeous kitchen with eat-in area, a lower level with recreation room, second kitchen and walk to out the pool and patio. Truly an oasis, yet an easy drive to downtown DC and minutes from McLean. Enjoy fine dining and upscale shopping in nearby Tysons. The McLean Metro stop offers easy commuting to Reston/Dulles Tech corridor or Washington DC. Available immediately. Come see for yourself and make this serene and peaceful sanctuary your home. For an appointment to view, please contact the Listing Agent directly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 DARNALL DRIVE have any available units?
1325 DARNALL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1325 DARNALL DRIVE have?
Some of 1325 DARNALL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 DARNALL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1325 DARNALL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 DARNALL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1325 DARNALL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1325 DARNALL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1325 DARNALL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1325 DARNALL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 DARNALL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 DARNALL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1325 DARNALL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1325 DARNALL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1325 DARNALL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 DARNALL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 DARNALL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 DARNALL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 DARNALL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
