1325 DARNALL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Gorgeous house, park-like setting, on a quiet cul-de-sac in sought after neighborhood. This contemporary home backs up to Pimmit Bend Park and features walls of windows across the entire back. Best house on the market for complete privacy, abundant natural light and convenient location. Home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 renovated bathrooms, gorgeous kitchen with eat-in area, a lower level with recreation room, second kitchen and walk to out the pool and patio. Truly an oasis, yet an easy drive to downtown DC and minutes from McLean. Enjoy fine dining and upscale shopping in nearby Tysons. The McLean Metro stop offers easy commuting to Reston/Dulles Tech corridor or Washington DC. Available immediately. Come see for yourself and make this serene and peaceful sanctuary your home. For an appointment to view, please contact the Listing Agent directly.