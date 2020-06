Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Schedule online*Fresh paint & work done for the new tenant* McLean Hamlet. SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT UPDATED SF IN POPULAR HAMLET. OPEN FLOOR PLAN* 5 BR & 3 FB. FRESH CUSTOM PAINT, NEW GUTTER AND MAINTENANCE FREE EXTERIOR * RECENTLY UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW CABINETS AND CERAMIC TILE FLOORING * HARDWOOD ON MAIN LEVEL * LARGE DECK LOOKING OUT TO THE BACKYARD - PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING * MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE* NEAR TYSONS CORNER SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS & MINUTES TO DC.