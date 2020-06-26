All apartments in McLean
1294 SCOTTS RUN ROAD

1294 Scotts Run Road · No Longer Available
Location

1294 Scotts Run Road, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous home in the heart of McLean!!! 3-levels filled with light on a premium lot and next to the Scotts Run Nature Preserve. Gorgeous hardwood floor with formal dining & living spaces, expansive family room, sun-room, a chefs-kitchen and a newly finishedwalk-out basement with 12-foot ceilings. Beautiful deck & a fenced-in yard for entertaining, kids & pets in fall of 2018. 5,300 sqft of living space, 6 BRs, 5.5 BAs, au-pair suite and full bath above 2-car garage. Minutes from Tysons Corner, all major highways, to metro & shopping. Churchill Elementary School/Cooper Middle School /Langley High Schools. ***SHOWINGS BEGIN Wednesday 9/4***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1294 SCOTTS RUN ROAD have any available units?
1294 SCOTTS RUN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1294 SCOTTS RUN ROAD have?
Some of 1294 SCOTTS RUN ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1294 SCOTTS RUN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1294 SCOTTS RUN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1294 SCOTTS RUN ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1294 SCOTTS RUN ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1294 SCOTTS RUN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1294 SCOTTS RUN ROAD offers parking.
Does 1294 SCOTTS RUN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1294 SCOTTS RUN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1294 SCOTTS RUN ROAD have a pool?
No, 1294 SCOTTS RUN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1294 SCOTTS RUN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1294 SCOTTS RUN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1294 SCOTTS RUN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1294 SCOTTS RUN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1294 SCOTTS RUN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1294 SCOTTS RUN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
