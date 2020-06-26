1294 SCOTTS RUN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous home in the heart of McLean!!! 3-levels filled with light on a premium lot and next to the Scotts Run Nature Preserve. Gorgeous hardwood floor with formal dining & living spaces, expansive family room, sun-room, a chefs-kitchen and a newly finishedwalk-out basement with 12-foot ceilings. Beautiful deck & a fenced-in yard for entertaining, kids & pets in fall of 2018. 5,300 sqft of living space, 6 BRs, 5.5 BAs, au-pair suite and full bath above 2-car garage. Minutes from Tysons Corner, all major highways, to metro & shopping. Churchill Elementary School/Cooper Middle School /Langley High Schools. ***SHOWINGS BEGIN Wednesday 9/4***