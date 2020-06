Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Great home in McLean HS pyramid. you will love the privacy, trees in this Tucked away in a cul de sac neighborhood, Enjoy cooking in this updated kitchen. The main lvl office is great to work from home. Finished basement that walks out to the back yard or the garage. And an additional bedroom with private bath. Plus tons of storage. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths up. Hardwood throughout upper 2 levels. Enjoy this warm and comfortable home.