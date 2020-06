Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely, quiet and convenient 5br/2.5ba SFH with large oversized garage on a quiet cul-de-sac. Mins frm CIA, I-495, 267, DC, IAD, MD. Newer, updated modern bathrooms!! Newer granite counters and flooring in the kitchen and laundry room! Freshly refinished, beautiful hardwood floors in living, dining, bedrooms and family room! Large basement has workshop.Fireplaces not to be used. Pets case by ca