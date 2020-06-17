1226 PROVIDENCE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse

Supreme location on a quiet cul-de-sac 0.35 acre lot near top Mclean schools, walking distance to public library, Mclean central park, community center, shopping, metro, and only three traffic lights to DC. Large rooms, hardwood floors on main and upper level, gourmet kitchen with Bosch stove and oven, SS appliances, granite kitchen, top of the line cabinets, lots of built-in throughout the house. Remodeled bathrooms. All minutes from Mclean town center. Great neighbors and very private setting with tree views from every window. **** Please restrict showing hours to 9am-6 pm weekdays, and after 11am on weekends. Please call owner 2 hours prior to the arrival. Thank you!