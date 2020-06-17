All apartments in McLean
Last updated January 8 2020 at 11:57 AM

1226 PROVIDENCE TERRACE

1226 Providence Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1226 Providence Terrace, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
clubhouse
accessible
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
Supreme location on a quiet cul-de-sac 0.35 acre lot near top Mclean schools, walking distance to public library, Mclean central park, community center, shopping, metro, and only three traffic lights to DC. Large rooms, hardwood floors on main and upper level, gourmet kitchen with Bosch stove and oven, SS appliances, granite kitchen, top of the line cabinets, lots of built-in throughout the house. Remodeled bathrooms. All minutes from Mclean town center. Great neighbors and very private setting with tree views from every window. **** Please restrict showing hours to 9am-6 pm weekdays, and after 11am on weekends. Please call owner 2 hours prior to the arrival. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 PROVIDENCE TERRACE have any available units?
1226 PROVIDENCE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1226 PROVIDENCE TERRACE have?
Some of 1226 PROVIDENCE TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 PROVIDENCE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1226 PROVIDENCE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 PROVIDENCE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1226 PROVIDENCE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1226 PROVIDENCE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 1226 PROVIDENCE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 1226 PROVIDENCE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 PROVIDENCE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 PROVIDENCE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 1226 PROVIDENCE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 1226 PROVIDENCE TERRACE have accessible units?
Yes, 1226 PROVIDENCE TERRACE has accessible units.
Does 1226 PROVIDENCE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 PROVIDENCE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 PROVIDENCE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1226 PROVIDENCE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

