1218 KENSINGTON ROAD

In the heart of McLean, this home is spacious and elegant, yet invitingly livable! The formal living room with fireplace features a bay window facing the lovely quiet street. Large formal dining room, eat-in gourmet kitchen with exit to a large deck. Master bedroom is very large with gorgeous, Nantucket-style adjoining bathroom; free-standing tub and heated floors! Two additional bedrooms and one bath on the upper level.The basement level has a very large family room with FPL and windows, additional bedroom and renovated bath.Restaurants, shops, transportation -- all easily reachable (Silver Metro line about one mile away). Superb schools, great access to Tysons or DC. A delightful find!W