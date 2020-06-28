All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 1218 KENSINGTON ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
1218 KENSINGTON ROAD
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:08 PM

1218 KENSINGTON ROAD

1218 Kensington Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1218 Kensington Road, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
In the heart of McLean, this home is spacious and elegant, yet invitingly livable! The formal living room with fireplace features a bay window facing the lovely quiet street. Large formal dining room, eat-in gourmet kitchen with exit to a large deck. Master bedroom is very large with gorgeous, Nantucket-style adjoining bathroom; free-standing tub and heated floors! Two additional bedrooms and one bath on the upper level.The basement level has a very large family room with FPL and windows, additional bedroom and renovated bath.Restaurants, shops, transportation -- all easily reachable (Silver Metro line about one mile away). Superb schools, great access to Tysons or DC. A delightful find!W

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 KENSINGTON ROAD have any available units?
1218 KENSINGTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1218 KENSINGTON ROAD have?
Some of 1218 KENSINGTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 KENSINGTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1218 KENSINGTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 KENSINGTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1218 KENSINGTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1218 KENSINGTON ROAD offer parking?
No, 1218 KENSINGTON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1218 KENSINGTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1218 KENSINGTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 KENSINGTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 1218 KENSINGTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1218 KENSINGTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1218 KENSINGTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 KENSINGTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 KENSINGTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 KENSINGTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1218 KENSINGTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia