Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated refrigerator

Fully remodeled walkout 1 bedroom 1 bath basement for rent. Brand new kitchen and appliances. Washer and Dryer. New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. New Paint. Private Living for one or two people in the heart of Mclean. Minutes away from 495, Tyson's Mall, and shopping centers. Non-Smoker. No Pets allowed.