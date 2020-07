Amenities

Fantastic bright 3 level all brick well built townhouse in the heart of McLean with all wood floors on the upper two levels and tile/hard surface in the basement! Three bedrooms up with 2 fb, and traditional main floor with kitchen/breakfast room, formal dining room, living room, half bath. Downstairs is large, bright and great space with a bedroom, full bath, and walkout to a Georgetown patio that is fully fenced with a gate to the back alley/street. A great find for any tenant needs!