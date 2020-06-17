All apartments in McLean
1123 GUILFORD COURT
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:15 AM

1123 GUILFORD COURT

1123 Guilford Court · No Longer Available
Location

1123 Guilford Court, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Spectacular Artisan built home on lushly landscaped cul-de-sac homesites situated mere minutes from downtown Mclean. This wonderful home features 5 Bedrooms, 5 Full and 1 Half baths and luxurious appointments throughout. A kitchen fit for the gourmet chef with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, six burner stove and much more. Relax in the oversized Family Room with gas fireplace or outside on your private brick paver patio. Upstairs features a large Master Suite complete with 2 large walk-in closets and a sumptuous Master Bath with dual vanities, separate soaking tub and shower stall. Each upstairs bedroom features their own private bath. The lower level is comprised of a Rec Room, Media/Game Room and another Bedroom with bath access plus incredible storage space. All this and more located just minutes from Route 123, the GW Parkway, Washington, DC, Tysons Corner and the Dulles Tech corridor. Truly not a home to be missed. Available for immediate move-in, pending application processing. Sorry, NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 GUILFORD COURT have any available units?
1123 GUILFORD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1123 GUILFORD COURT have?
Some of 1123 GUILFORD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 GUILFORD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1123 GUILFORD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 GUILFORD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1123 GUILFORD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1123 GUILFORD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1123 GUILFORD COURT offers parking.
Does 1123 GUILFORD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1123 GUILFORD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 GUILFORD COURT have a pool?
No, 1123 GUILFORD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1123 GUILFORD COURT have accessible units?
No, 1123 GUILFORD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 GUILFORD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1123 GUILFORD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 GUILFORD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 GUILFORD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
