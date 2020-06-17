1123 GUILFORD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

Spectacular Artisan built home on lushly landscaped cul-de-sac homesites situated mere minutes from downtown Mclean. This wonderful home features 5 Bedrooms, 5 Full and 1 Half baths and luxurious appointments throughout. A kitchen fit for the gourmet chef with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, six burner stove and much more. Relax in the oversized Family Room with gas fireplace or outside on your private brick paver patio. Upstairs features a large Master Suite complete with 2 large walk-in closets and a sumptuous Master Bath with dual vanities, separate soaking tub and shower stall. Each upstairs bedroom features their own private bath. The lower level is comprised of a Rec Room, Media/Game Room and another Bedroom with bath access plus incredible storage space. All this and more located just minutes from Route 123, the GW Parkway, Washington, DC, Tysons Corner and the Dulles Tech corridor. Truly not a home to be missed. Available for immediate move-in, pending application processing. Sorry, NO PETS.