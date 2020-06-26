1105 SHARON COURT

Amenities

Langley Schools - 3 blocks to Churchill Road Elementary and very close to both Cooper Middle School and Langley High. Property is on north side of Rt. 123 where there is less traffic. The home has a beautiful interior with new white kitchen, black granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, white fireplace in living room, new paint throughout. Large fenced in yard on a 1/2 acre lot. 6 miles from DC just off George Washington PKWY at 123. You will find this gem on a quaint cul-de-sac in McClean.