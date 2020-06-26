1016 SHIPMAN LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Quiet Enclave inside the beltway** Sun-filled & Completely Remodeled** Modern Kitchen & baths 4 bdrm 2.5.5 baths** Master Suite/ walk in closet** Garage*Deck* Open Floor Plan** Hardwood Floors** Great Storage** Fully fin w/o LL (.58 acres)-Pets considered--Walk to downtown Mclean* Library & Community Center**(Churchill-Cooper-Langley schools)**Close to Metro,Tysons DC, 495, (owner/agent)-will consider short/long term.Walking distance to Churchill Road Elementary School and Cooper Middle School. Less than 5-minute drive to Langley High School. Minutes to beltway, Maryland, downtown McLean, Tysons Corner Metro. 15 minutes to DCA and Georgetown, 20 minutes to IAD and the Monument. Contemporary home featuring a bright and open floor plan, full of light and open spaces. Mature landscaping offering beautiful views from its many windows. 4 Br/2Ba upper level with open kitchen with dinning area, family room, a formal dining room, sun room and a huge deck. Lower level also features a Bath, workshop. Hardwood floor on upper level, carpet on the lower level. 4 working fireplaces, 1- car oversize garage with automatic openers . Beautiful and safe neighborhood Lower level has a separate entry. Viewing by appointment only. County trash