McLean, VA
1016 SHIPMAN LANE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:00 PM

1016 SHIPMAN LANE

1016 Shipman Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1016 Shipman Lane, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Quiet Enclave inside the beltway** Sun-filled & Completely Remodeled** Modern Kitchen & baths 4 bdrm 2.5.5 baths** Master Suite/ walk in closet** Garage*Deck* Open Floor Plan** Hardwood Floors** Great Storage** Fully fin w/o LL (.58 acres)-Pets considered--Walk to downtown Mclean* Library & Community Center**(Churchill-Cooper-Langley schools)**Close to Metro,Tysons DC, 495, (owner/agent)-will consider short/long term.Walking distance to Churchill Road Elementary School and Cooper Middle School. Less than 5-minute drive to Langley High School. Minutes to beltway, Maryland, downtown McLean, Tysons Corner Metro. 15 minutes to DCA and Georgetown, 20 minutes to IAD and the Monument. Contemporary home featuring a bright and open floor plan, full of light and open spaces. Mature landscaping offering beautiful views from its many windows. 4 Br/2Ba upper level with open kitchen with dinning area, family room, a formal dining room, sun room and a huge deck. Lower level also features a Bath, workshop. Hardwood floor on upper level, carpet on the lower level. 4 working fireplaces, 1- car oversize garage with automatic openers . Beautiful and safe neighborhood Lower level has a separate entry. Viewing by appointment only. County trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 SHIPMAN LANE have any available units?
1016 SHIPMAN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1016 SHIPMAN LANE have?
Some of 1016 SHIPMAN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 SHIPMAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1016 SHIPMAN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 SHIPMAN LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 SHIPMAN LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1016 SHIPMAN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1016 SHIPMAN LANE offers parking.
Does 1016 SHIPMAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 SHIPMAN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 SHIPMAN LANE have a pool?
No, 1016 SHIPMAN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1016 SHIPMAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1016 SHIPMAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 SHIPMAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 SHIPMAN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 SHIPMAN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 SHIPMAN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

