1005 WHITE CHIMNEY COURT
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:51 PM

1005 WHITE CHIMNEY COURT

1005 White Chimney Court · No Longer Available
Location

1005 White Chimney Court, McLean, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
sauna
Superbly crafted 6 Bedrooms and 7 1/2 Bathrooms mansion, in more than 13000 Square foot finished living area in three levels, nestled on a 2 acres of land on a very well thought after community in Great Falls/McLean. Practically brand new home with timeless elegance in a private lot backing to a nice beautiful pond and wooded area. Part of the lot is in McLean and part in Great Falls (with Great Falls address), so it is near to everything & everywhere; minutes from the financial hubs of Northern Virginia, Tysons Corner, Dulles International Airport and from the heart of the nation~s Washington DC and yet secluded in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. This custom builder builds for princes and CEOs therefore he pays close attention to all detail. You need to see it to believe it. Enter the home through Honduran Mahogany door and you will be immediately amazed by Marble two story foyer leading to great room with wall of windows, fireplace, handmade plaster moldings & Custom forged iron railings on staircases. The elegant design of the Great Room/Ball Room with high ceiling and handmade chandelier with height control unit are carefully selected for the owners and their guest enjoyment. Astonished Library/Office with view of gorgeous back yard and pond. Designer Kitchen with top of the line Wolf & Miele German appliances. Master Bedroom with relaxing area and double face fireplace, walk in closets, Master Bath with message shower, Jacuzzi with Italian Back splash and view to Pond. Lower Level offers Italian Porcelain and track lighting with dimming control unit, kitchen & custom stone wet bar with glass, wine & cigar cellar, guest room, rec room, steam & dry sauna with high quality Oak wood, gym, Entertainment/Cinema with digital and high quality equipment & large screen, maid bedroom, a pool table and much more. Elevator in three levels with safety feature for children. Gorgeous backyard facing pond, available to add Gazebo and swimming pool. High end deck made of Composite material and maintenance free. This home is served with a 3 zone HVAC system and has 4 car garage designed easily to house 4 more cars with lift.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 34 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 WHITE CHIMNEY COURT have any available units?
1005 WHITE CHIMNEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1005 WHITE CHIMNEY COURT have?
Some of 1005 WHITE CHIMNEY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 WHITE CHIMNEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1005 WHITE CHIMNEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 WHITE CHIMNEY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1005 WHITE CHIMNEY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1005 WHITE CHIMNEY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1005 WHITE CHIMNEY COURT offers parking.
Does 1005 WHITE CHIMNEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 WHITE CHIMNEY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 WHITE CHIMNEY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1005 WHITE CHIMNEY COURT has a pool.
Does 1005 WHITE CHIMNEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 1005 WHITE CHIMNEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 WHITE CHIMNEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 WHITE CHIMNEY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 WHITE CHIMNEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1005 WHITE CHIMNEY COURT has units with air conditioning.

