1005 WHITE CHIMNEY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool pool table garage sauna

Superbly crafted 6 Bedrooms and 7 1/2 Bathrooms mansion, in more than 13000 Square foot finished living area in three levels, nestled on a 2 acres of land on a very well thought after community in Great Falls/McLean. Practically brand new home with timeless elegance in a private lot backing to a nice beautiful pond and wooded area. Part of the lot is in McLean and part in Great Falls (with Great Falls address), so it is near to everything & everywhere; minutes from the financial hubs of Northern Virginia, Tysons Corner, Dulles International Airport and from the heart of the nation~s Washington DC and yet secluded in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. This custom builder builds for princes and CEOs therefore he pays close attention to all detail. You need to see it to believe it. Enter the home through Honduran Mahogany door and you will be immediately amazed by Marble two story foyer leading to great room with wall of windows, fireplace, handmade plaster moldings & Custom forged iron railings on staircases. The elegant design of the Great Room/Ball Room with high ceiling and handmade chandelier with height control unit are carefully selected for the owners and their guest enjoyment. Astonished Library/Office with view of gorgeous back yard and pond. Designer Kitchen with top of the line Wolf & Miele German appliances. Master Bedroom with relaxing area and double face fireplace, walk in closets, Master Bath with message shower, Jacuzzi with Italian Back splash and view to Pond. Lower Level offers Italian Porcelain and track lighting with dimming control unit, kitchen & custom stone wet bar with glass, wine & cigar cellar, guest room, rec room, steam & dry sauna with high quality Oak wood, gym, Entertainment/Cinema with digital and high quality equipment & large screen, maid bedroom, a pool table and much more. Elevator in three levels with safety feature for children. Gorgeous backyard facing pond, available to add Gazebo and swimming pool. High end deck made of Composite material and maintenance free. This home is served with a 3 zone HVAC system and has 4 car garage designed easily to house 4 more cars with lift.